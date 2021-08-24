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The gods of Babylon
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132 views • August 24, 2021
The ancient city of Babylon was the birth place of a mystery religion which has survived to the present day and is deceiving the whole world. In this presentation we examine the origins of this mystery religion and see how it survives and thrives in the form of secret symbols and false systems of worship. See how this ancient mystery religion reveals the identity of the Antichrist power that is alive and well in the world today and which is directing world events for its own purposes. Will you be deceived into receiving "the mark of the beast"? Watch this presentation and arm yourself with the truth so that you will not be deceived!
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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