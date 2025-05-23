❗️‘At least 40’ DEAD & dozens injured in massive Yemen explosion - Suhail TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️‘At least 40’ DEAD and dozens injured in massive Yemen explosion — Suhail TV
‘Houthi missile depot’, not missiles, reportedly responsible for explosion near Sana’a Airport
Footage from channel’s journalist Mohammed Aldhabyani show devastating destruction left.
(Not sure? This may be, a Houthi missile launch that went horribly wrong, striking their own weapons depot and triggering a massive explosion. - Cynthia... )