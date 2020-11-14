ASSERTIVENESS

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33 views • November 14, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3659/making-my-ovaries-scream-call-in-show-april-19th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3659-making-my-ovaries-scream-call-in-show-april-19th-2017
Question: “I'm a young guy in my twenties and am currently developing a real estate project in South America. It's my first development and has been a hell of a ride thus far but now we're entering a phase of the project where I find myself having to push my limits even more than before. The time has come for a serious marketing and sales push and even though I enjoy it overall, I think I might be getting in my own way.
"I'm a mellow, polite, Canadian so the pushy salesman thing doesn't come naturally to me. So far, we've been able to employ a more relaxed and organic approach but it's crunch time and I think I have to grow beyond my comfort zone again. As an experienced entrepreneur, how did you get results in this area without becoming pushy or dishonest? I value my credibility and reputation as an honest and genuine person so I would hate to become "that guy" that's probably just trying to sell you something.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3659/making-my-ovaries-scream-call-in-show-april-19th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3659-making-my-ovaries-scream-call-in-show-april-19th-2017
Question: “I'm a young guy in my twenties and am currently developing a real estate project in South America. It's my first development and has been a hell of a ride thus far but now we're entering a phase of the project where I find myself having to push my limits even more than before. The time has come for a serious marketing and sales push and even though I enjoy it overall, I think I might be getting in my own way.
"I'm a mellow, polite, Canadian so the pushy salesman thing doesn't come naturally to me. So far, we've been able to employ a more relaxed and organic approach but it's crunch time and I think I have to grow beyond my comfort zone again. As an experienced entrepreneur, how did you get results in this area without becoming pushy or dishonest? I value my credibility and reputation as an honest and genuine person so I would hate to become "that guy" that's probably just trying to sell you something.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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