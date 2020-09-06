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Ancient Rome, Middle England, and the Long Slow Death of the Welfare State
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23 views • September 06, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, hosts the Peter Schiff radio show, and discusses historical examples of the endless corruption, debt, degradation and endgame collapse of the historical welfare state. He is joined by Lawrence Reed, chairman of the Foundation for Economic Freedom. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
http://www.schiffradio.com
http://www.schiffradio.com
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