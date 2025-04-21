© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He Came to Set the Captives Free: Chapter 18b (HAPPY RESURRECTION DAY)
Ezekiel 11:19 NLT
[19] And I will give them singleness of heart and put a new spirit within them. I will take away their stony, stubborn heart and give them a tender, responsive heart
#Israel #pope #Easter #JDVance #GazaGenocide #Jesus #Trump