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“Paid Millions To LIE??” Is THIS Why MSM Is DYING??!
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100 views • November 22, 2021
“Paid Millions To LIE??” Is THIS Why MSM Is DYING??!
As corporate news continues to lose ratings and the trust of the public, what does Brian Williams's exit from MSNBC tell us about the future of mainstream media?
#MainstreamMedia #MSNBC #CNN #Fox #brianwilliams
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ca-AjgtkpIs
As corporate news continues to lose ratings and the trust of the public, what does Brian Williams's exit from MSNBC tell us about the future of mainstream media?
#MainstreamMedia #MSNBC #CNN #Fox #brianwilliams
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ca-AjgtkpIs
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