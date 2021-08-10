Delta Scaremonger Ferguson Recants Dire Prediction - (But Doesn't Apologize)

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Infamous "Dr. Lockdown" Oxford epidemiologist Neil Ferguson predicted doom and gloom in the UK should they allow "freedom day" to occur. 200K infections per day! The reality is about one-tenth that. This is just like his (also wildly inaccurate) doom and gloom initial covid predictions upon which the world lockdowns were based. Also today, Obama and the hypocrites.