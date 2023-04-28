Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3056b Corruption At The Highest Level, Step Back What Do You See, Stage Being Set
121 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3056b - April 27, 2023Corruption At The Highest Level, Step Back What Do You See, Stage Being Set


 The [DS] has been caught in the act, corruption at the highest level. The stage is now being set. The public is now seeing their crimes, how it was done and coordinated, once the public sees it they cannot forget and they are willing to accept more. The [DS] is panicking, they will now push the information war into a physical war, this is when the patriots will finish it.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

