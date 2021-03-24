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Colorado Shooting -- White Supremacy is the NATURAL Narrative
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20 views • March 24, 2021
The blue check Twitter mob was sharpening its knives ready to go after Whiteness and white Supremacy as the primary culprit in the Colorado shooting. When it turns out the suspect was a Syrian immigrant with Trump derangement syndrome, the narrative immediately switch to gun control. The point is that no matter what happens, the country is walking a tight rope, waiting for one person to slip up to bolster the left and their narrative, as they use it to attempt to tear down our great country.
#bouldershooting #whiteness #whitesupremacy
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#bouldershooting #whiteness #whitesupremacy
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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