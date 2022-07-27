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Introduction video here on Brighteon Dutch spoken video
D3o3xXxZJ9iyDjKsECMo8NYm04lDHm
D3o3xXxZJ9iyDjKsECMo8NYm04lDHm
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132 views • July 27, 2022

Welcome ladies and gentlemens, on Brighteon.

Let me introduce myself first, my name is Nicola van Bemmel, I'm 21 years old and I am from Rotterdam, The Netherlands. 

Hello ladies and gentlemen's, my name is Nicola van Bemmel, I'm 21 years old and live in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. I'm gonna talking about Ukraine, National Socialist Germany, you can find there a piece of the flag. As you can see, it's a swastika. One lady, called: Alina Lipp, from Russia or from Germany, I don't know her heritage. Well, she comes from Germany, she is born German and she have German parents. But, I use Alina Lipp as a source. I myself come NOT from Russia nor from Ukraine. I can't judge what's true and what's NOT true, so I do that on the basis of Alina Lipp. So, that will be my source on this Channel. her website is:  https://neuesausrussland.online/aktuelles-aus-russland/ or news from Russia (translated). I can't, once again, decide what's true and what's false. So, I have to arrange on the sources that I have to use. Yeah, that. I am twenty-one years old, live in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and I like the Russo-Ukranian war, National Socialist Germany and Adolf Hitler. I will upload a lot of video's here about these topics. So, that was my introduction. here are the translation listed. Goodbye

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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