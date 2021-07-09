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9/7/2021 Lawfare with Tom Renz with guest Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC
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4394 views • September 07, 2021
Visit Tom Renz's website: https://renz-law.com/
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Medical Doctors are being restricted to use critical thinking
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Medical Doctors are being restricted to use critical thinking
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