Quo Vadis





Oct 26, 2023





Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for October 18, 2023





October 18, 2023 Message to Valeria:





My much loved children, I, Most Holy Mary, come to you again and this time I want to offer you my consolation.





For how long, my children, I have been inviting you to pray for peace, but unfortunately many of you still turn a deaf ear.





I no longer know how to tell you that your times are about to end.





You are killing yourselves like flies, but I, your Mother, cannot stand by and watch your sufferings without granting you my help.





I recommend that you pray for your brothers who are unable to live in peace among themselves.





I no longer know what to say to you to guide and console you, you no longer know the word "peace" and you hurt yourself for every little setback.





The devil has taken possession of your souls and will soon take you all to the depths of hell if you do not convince yourself that your life is made for Heaven but; to deserve it you will have to start praying and fasting from the things of the world that lead you into the depths of hell.





I beg you, my children, you who still pray, make your brothers far from God pray, otherwise they will lose eternal life and fall into the depths of hell.





Children, pray and have others prayed for times to improve for all of you.





I bless you, Jesus loves you.





Eternal Mother Mary.





Our Lady gave Valeria a similar message on October 18, 2021..





That message follows here:





"My dear children, I ask you: do you believe in my apparitions on your earth?





In these last times, I am still coming to you to teach you the love and the glory of God.





If my Son, together with the Father, permits me to come to you, it is because you absolutely need it.





"Do you not understand that the more your draw far from the love of God, the more the evil one takes possession of your hearts?





I am the “Mother” and until your last day I will be near you and will sustain you in the last temptation of the evil one.





"I have appeared all over the world, I have given each of you the possibility to listen to my counsels, but only the smallest part of you have heard me and put into practice my maternal counsels.





"Dear children, I implore you, draw near to the altar often and nourish yourselves with the Body and Blood of Jesus, because only under these conditions will you be able to acquire the strength necessary to overcome the evil one.





"I am there, in your midst.





I implore you: pray, offer sacrifices, do penance, and ask Jesus often to forgive all your guilt.





But are you not aware that without our help, you are losing all your strength?





"The devil, in this time, is raiding my weakest children in temptations.





Be strong. Only by feeding on the Body and Blood of Jesus will you be victorious.





"I am with you in the same way in which I showed myself to the little shepherd children, pure and humble of heart.





I love you.





Listen to me.





Time is drawing short.





I greet you with a great embrace around each of you.





I love you and protect you."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--DGHF7TogU