Stew Peters Full Show: Military Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT: Vaxx DESTROYING US Military,
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 15 hours ago |

Stew Peters: Military Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT: Vaxx DESTROYING US Military, 23 YO Killed By Death Shot

  Kenneth and Sharon Kelso join to detail how their healthy and happy, 23-year-old daughter Madison died suddenly. Madison's body self-destructed with an intense auto-immune response, taking her life and leaving her parents grieving.

You’ve heard of SIDS – Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. But now, we live in the age of SADS – Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. That’s not even our terminology. Medical professionals are warning about this, and acting like this has always been around and we’re just suddenly noticing it now.

Lieutenant Mark Bashaw is a preventative medicine officer with the U.S. Air Force. He has now come forward as a whistleblower to tell his own story about vaccine injuries and how they’re being hidden from the public. Most notably, Lt. Bashaw says that the military’s own database for vaccine injuries has been altering its data to hide the truth.

Maria Zeee joins to expose how the Globalists are perverting religion to compel the masses into following the climate change agenda!
They have created a fake 10 Commandments, a climate-friendly Bible, and so much more!

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudymaria zeee

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
