Bible Verses about Deer or Harts

Robert Breaker
Feb 27, 2023
The other day I walked in the woods and a deer came up to me. This made me think about verses in the Bible about deer or harts. JOSEPH edited this video, and did a FANTASTIC JOB!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09dzjoLM2a0
