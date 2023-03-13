Create New Account
Council of 9 Brainstorming
Brian Ruhe
1:20 - Eric Huysmans talks about his past lives.


11:00- Gina- Darwinism is wrong, its not naturally you vs me war etc, it is actually community


15:40-Eric- CO9 goal is ascension and healing


29:20-Nancy- we are in a physical body to build up a strong base, build up a high energy to influence this planet


35:35- Gina- Polaris says they did good today by stepping back and feeling more ready channelling.


37:40- Brian- states would be wise to give 10 days notice on meetup


45:40-Eric-Time is not linear Nancy concurs


46:05-Nancy- In higher dimension, there is no time


48:50-Oshara channels the Wayshowers


57:00-Eric-Everyone has their own backpack to carry.

Keywords
aliensascensionufosdimensionsbrian ruheeric huysmanscouncil of 9

