Council of 9 Brainstorming

1:20 - Eric Huysmans talks about his past lives.





11:00- Gina- Darwinism is wrong, its not naturally you vs me war etc, it is actually community





15:40-Eric- CO9 goal is ascension and healing





29:20-Nancy- we are in a physical body to build up a strong base, build up a high energy to influence this planet





35:35- Gina- Polaris says they did good today by stepping back and feeling more ready channelling.





37:40- Brian- states would be wise to give 10 days notice on meetup





45:40-Eric-Time is not linear Nancy concurs





46:05-Nancy- In higher dimension, there is no time





48:50-Oshara channels the Wayshowers





57:00-Eric-Everyone has their own backpack to carry.