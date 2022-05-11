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Show 76. Do not cross the BAR. Fight with all you have from now on until we win.
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21 views • May 11, 2022
Do not cross the BAR. Fight with all you have from now on until we win.
publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/article-v/
A show about Continuous Traveler and General Delivery. and no physical address in your wallet. Contacting ORSJA. org about Writ of Habeas Corpus and Claim of Conusance prior to a need.
Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional Republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional Republican form of government.
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/article-v/
A show about Continuous Traveler and General Delivery. and no physical address in your wallet. Contacting ORSJA. org about Writ of Habeas Corpus and Claim of Conusance prior to a need.
Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional Republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional Republican form of government.
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
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