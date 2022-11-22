Why Did It Take 5 Years For Tucker To Report On Children Being Sold On Instagram & Twitter?

Once upon a time, right after being banned off of Twitter,( along with a group of 50,000 + Anons from around the globe) for calling out the massive global human trafficking rings, I took to Instagram to use my voice.

My Instagram page & following grew quickly with the truth memes & news that I would drop. As far as I know myself Neighborhoodbaker (RIP my friend) & SaveHumanityPlease were a few of the first accounts to use Instagram for truth vrs selfies, food & pet pics & fawning over Hollywood celebrities.

Anons would discuss the information & either debunk or add their knowledge. The page grew a life of it's own and had a library of information & evidence. My motto was & is, "If you know the truth, post it. "

I and the 'Frens' I made would tag President Donald Trump, The FBI, The Marines, Army & the News Media including Fox News hosts & The View as well as report to agencies that could investigate the severely abused & tortured children some hashtags lead to & accounts had on their pages.

This was back in 2017, thousands of posts the media had been tagged in regarding Zuckerberg & Jack making money off the blood & tears of children & every journalist was silent, yet we know they saw the posts from myself & the other Anons screaming for help for the children.

Were any cases investigated? I wouldn't have a clue. I do know that I was harassed by the powers that be at Instagram. I was more often than not in " Instagram jail" or unable to respond to the comments, also posts & videos would disappear.

What was very cool about the page is it didn't really have "trolls." Of course it had a few, it was mostly people thirsty for the truth. My biggest trolls were the employees in Silicon Valley.

The day my Instagram account Beautifulhorizons2 hit Public Figure status, it was conveniently hacked ( I believe internally) they also took my Agent.17 account. The BH2 page that's hacked still stands, but it's under the hackers name, most information is still up, the hacker did remove all my videos unfortunately and any post that I tried to warn my followers that the page was compromised.

So my question is, Why is it only now Tucker is reporting on this drag queen story time when I was reporting snipers on roofs of buildings in Portland protecting men in dresses grooming children way back before George Floyd?

Just like NBC on Biden's laptop

Johnny Come Lately....





