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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/get-out-of-fear-and-into-love/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I prepare you for what is ahead—there are very good things on the horizon.
Many people are stuck in the past and suffering from fear. This week, I want to help you break out of fear and get into perfect love."