Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/get-out-of-fear-and-into-love/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I prepare you for what is ahead—there are very good things on the horizon.

Many people are stuck in the past and suffering from fear. This week, I want to help you break out of fear and get into perfect love."