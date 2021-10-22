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Your Soul: Available to Rent, With an Option to Buy
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50 views • October 22, 2021
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Join Master Lama Rasaji in this quick, fun segment to learn about the privilege God gave us in having a physical body and how karma relates to taking ownership of our soul. We will also hear a few names in history that received from God the option to ‘buy their soul’.
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🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.comJoin
Join Master Lama Rasaji in this quick, fun segment to learn about the privilege God gave us in having a physical body and how karma relates to taking ownership of our soul. We will also hear a few names in history that received from God the option to ‘buy their soul’.
Follow MPN On
👉 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/mypatriotsnetwork
👉 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotsNetwork/
👉 Telegram https://t.me/mypatriotsnetwork/
👉 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/my.patriots.network/
👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
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