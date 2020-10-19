BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Time To Unite And Take Your Stand
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
45 views • October 19, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej
60.6K subscribers

There is a battle raging for humanity. In this discussion with Dorota Ja, Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids.
Keywords
maskabortionvaticandnapopulation controlmicrochipfertilitylockdowncovid-19hydrogeldr carrie madejtetanus vaccinedorota jabirth contol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Cassie B.
Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Morgan S. Verity
NASA Accelerates Moon Base and Crewed Landing Plans, Targets 2028

NASA Accelerates Moon Base and Crewed Landing Plans, Targets 2028

Edison Reed
Study Links Modest Fermented Dairy Intake to Lower Heart Disease Mortality

Study Links Modest Fermented Dairy Intake to Lower Heart Disease Mortality

Coco Somers
Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Coco Somers
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy