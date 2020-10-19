Time To Unite And Take Your Stand

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There is a battle raging for humanity. In this discussion with Dorota Ja, Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids.