Globalists Coordinated Efforts to Deceive, Mass Awakening From Man Made Maze - OAN - The Real Story
Tonight on The Real Story... Is there a paradigm shift happening at the global level? The coordinated MSM assault on DJT, the coverup campaign for Biden, and the latest psychological operation forming on social media. Plus an establishment guard dog may have bit the wrong hand.
Remember, when enough of our brothers and sisters wake up from the trance of the little black box and look beyond the mainstream, that will be the day "We The People" take back our power.
Follow Monica Rodriguez
@monicardrgzTV
For more information about One America News head over to www.OANN.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.