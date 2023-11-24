Create New Account
Globalists Coordinated Efforts to Deceive, Mass Awakening From Man Made Maze - OAN
GalacticStorm
Globalists Coordinated Efforts to Deceive, Mass Awakening From Man Made Maze - OAN - The Real Story


Tonight on The Real Story... Is there a paradigm shift happening at the global level? The coordinated MSM assault on DJT, the coverup campaign for Biden, and the latest psychological operation forming on social media. Plus an establishment guard dog may have bit the wrong hand.


Remember, when enough of our brothers and sisters wake up from the trance of the little black box and look beyond the mainstream, that will be the day "We The People" take back our power.


Follow Monica Rodriguez

@monicardrgzTV

For more information about One America News head over to www.OANN.com

we the peopleoanmass awakeningglobal elitesthe real storymonica rodriguez

