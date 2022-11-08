AWESOME POV FOOTAGE OF UKRAINIAN ASSAULT ON RUSSIAN DUG IN POSITIONS - Capturing POWs

An incredible detailed helmet cam video from Ukraine submitted to us shows an Ukrainian unit assaulting dug in Russian positions in a forest in the Zaporizhia region back in August. The engagement resulted in the capture of the positions and the capturing of seven Russian soldiers and seperatists including one officer. A description of the events by the guy who was wearing the camera: "The action is happening in Zaporizhia region. Our group was making a reconnaissance of the forest line with our troops behind. When approached the enemies positions we decided to attack. The advance was so swift that sometimes the distance between us and russians was 10 meters. Under our suppressive fire the enemy started to retreat. As a result we took their positions, got POWs russian officer, regular soldiers and a couple of separatists. Also we got lots of military trophies ( rifles, ammo, grenades, nvds). POWS disclosed important tactical information with the help of which we later successfully annihilated the enemies headquarter

