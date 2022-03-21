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3/17/2022 Miles Guo: Putin was condemned by the US as a war criminal yesterday. Whoever is in cahoots with Putin will be finished together with him. As the entire world is resenting the Chinese people because of the world’s hatred of Putin, Mao Zedong, and Xi Jinping, citizens of the New Federal State of China have come onto the world’s political stage with a magnificent humanitarian image, proving that we are totally different from the CCP