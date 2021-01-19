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Joe Biden Suddenly Becomes Emotional Talks About His Death
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2647 views • January 19, 2021
Joe Biden Suddenly Becomes Emotional During Farewell Speech to His Home State, Talks About His Death
What did we just watch?
78-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday suddenly became emotional during his farewell speech to his home state of Delaware as he quoted Irish poet James Joyce.
“James Joyce was said to have told a friend, that when it comes his time to pass, when he dies, he said: ‘Dublin will be written on my heart.'” Biden said getting emotional (because the teleprompter told him to).
“Well, excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart,” Biden said.
Biden is not well.
If Biden were a Republican there would be efforts to remove him with the 25th Amendment.
What did we just watch?
78-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday suddenly became emotional during his farewell speech to his home state of Delaware as he quoted Irish poet James Joyce.
“James Joyce was said to have told a friend, that when it comes his time to pass, when he dies, he said: ‘Dublin will be written on my heart.'” Biden said getting emotional (because the teleprompter told him to).
“Well, excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart,” Biden said.
Biden is not well.
If Biden were a Republican there would be efforts to remove him with the 25th Amendment.
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