targetedindividual #hack Sleep Paralysis Circulation Issues Blood Clots Wear Diabetes Socks Daily

How Are We Targeted and Who is Targeting us?



1. Targeted specifically at birth: You were targeted based on your birth right, possible inheritance or future purpose.

2. Everyone is a target: We are all being targeted by the ones running this planet.

3. Targeted by a specific event: Rape, Assault, Attack, Traumatic Event or Crime.

4. Targeted based on genetics: The answer is in your blood or genetic makeup. Who or what are you?

5. Placed on a list by someone: A contract was taken out on your life. Trauma, Torture, then Premature Death.

6. Sacrificed: You were chosen to be the sacrificial lamb of your family like Joseph or Isaac in the Bible.

7. Part of an experiment: The government, Aliens or Fallen Angels are experimenting on you.

8. Lawsuit: At some point in your life, you were part of a lawsuit.

9. Targeted by a competitor: Someone or something sees you as competition and wants to take you out.

10. Religion: You were indoctrinated into religion at some point and now your faith is being tested.

11. Targets have brain damage: At some point in your life you sustained brain damage. No one is targeting you, it’s all in your head.

12. Pharmaceutical Companies: At some point in your life, you were given a drug. The drug companies placed you in an ongoing trial without your knowledge.

13. Hacked: Your brain was hacked and they’re currently running the Targeted Individual Script.

14. Matrix: You are Neo in the Metatron Cube or Metaverse who has woken up. They’re trying to put you back to sleep, assimilate or kill you.