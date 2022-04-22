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Ukraine Update April 22, 2022
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130 views • April 22, 2022
"Somali" battalion returns from Mariupol and goes home victoriously to Donetsk. The black, red and blue flags are not Russian. They are from the Donetsk's Peoples Republic. Europe and North America would not know anything about the DPR since the news media has never reported the Ukrainian Civil War. Our US state controlled media has NEVER set foot in the Donbass region in Ukraine.
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