A new round of escalation has been recorded in the Middle East as the US launched an aggressive attack on Iran, then both sides exchanged strikes throughout the night of June 3, 2026, with IRGC missiles and drones striking US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. The IRGC Public Relations Office stated that the US acted first under the pretext of “self-defense” disabling the oil tanker M/T Lexie, which was heading toward Kharg Island, Iran. Conversely, US Central Command reported that an operation was conducted in international waters to stop the oil tanker. According to the US Central Command, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles were used against the vessel, causing the tanker to lose propulsion. Subsequently, US forces in a new airstrike, also attacked a telecommunications tower south of Qeshm Island, which IRGC says was used for communication purposes.

Sharp condemnation followed the aggression, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday strongly condemned the actions of the “US military,” emphasizing that they not only violated the ceasefire agreement but also constituted a grave breach of the UN Charter and the norms of international law. As a harsher response—as promised—to the attack, in which US air bases and helicopters arriving from two Gulf nations, Kuwait and Bahrain, were subsequently subjected to an all-out assault involving the launch of several ballistic missiles and drones by the IRGC Aerospace Force. According to Iranian sources, IRGC units retaliated on three fronts! First, the container ship MSC Panaya was disabled off the coast of Bahrain. According to reports, the ship is owned by the Aponte family, which has close ties to President Trump.

In Kuwait, the US airbase was targeted by Iranian projectiles, with massive explosions and warning sirens echoing across the small country. Particular attention was drawn to a video showing a Kuwaiti man and his companion getting into an accident while trying to watch the approaching Iranian missiles. Their car crashed into a road barrier, but fortunately, they were not seriously injured. According to CENTCOM that the Iranian missiles missed their targets, but in fact a Patriot interceptor missile failed to perform its task in intercepting a ballistic missile, crashing within the city border of Kuwait. After launch, Patriot demonstrated performance that endangered civilians, as confirmed in the footage. Satellite imagery taken today confirms the destruction of a hangar specifically for US drones and military aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base following Iranian response to the base. Additionally, damage was recorded at Kuwait International Airport due to a drone attack, reportedly from an unknown source. Civilian firefighting teams failed to extinguish the raging fire, and documentation shows the resulting damage.

In Bahrain, footage reportedly captures the moment an IRGC Aerospace Force missile struck a support facility for US Navy Fifth Fleet Headquarters amid rising tensions. But, the footage and details of the attack have not yet been independently verified. Once again, IRGC issued a warning, stating that “The response will be different and harsher. This must serve as a lesson. We reiterate that any security disruption in the Strait of Hormuz will have serious consequences for the aggressive US military."

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