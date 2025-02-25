BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (25 February 2025) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
34 views • 2 months ago

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (25 February 2025)

▫️The Russian Armed Forces launched a high-precision strike by air-based weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields. The goals of the strike were achieved.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces defeated formations of one motorised infantry brigade and one territorial defence brigade of the AFU near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops, two motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade close to Kamenka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 troops, five motor vehicles, and eight field artillery guns, two of which are manufactured by NATO countries. One Kvertus electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of three mechanised brigades and one airmobile brigade of the AFU suffered losses near Seversk, Stupochki, Chervonoye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one national guard brigade near Zverevo, Sergeyevka, Udachnoye, Shevchenko, Andreyevka, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 305 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, and three artillery guns.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and three territorial defence brigades were hit near Burlatskoye, Skudnoye, Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 150 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades and one coastal defence brigade of the AFU near Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, and one ammunition depot.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the production sites of strike drones as well as temporary deployment areas of the AFU in 144 areas.
 
▫️Russian air defence systems have shot down five U.S.-made JDAM guided bombs, 23 Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.
 
▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,431 unmanned aerial vehicles, 596 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,734 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,521 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,007 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,099 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.


🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
