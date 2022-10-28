Create New Account
Stew Peters Full Show : Hospital Whistleblower EXPOSES Miscarriages Coverup
Stew Peters: Hospital Whistleblower EXPOSES Miscarriages Coverup; Canadian Leader CANCELS On WEF Globalists. Stanford Graham with Cardio Miracle joins to detail the massive injuries that come from the spike proteins in the “vaccine”.

   Graham says that the spike proteins were designed to DESTROY our bodies, but Cardio Miracle’s Nitric Oxide is here to help!

Dr. James Thorp and whistleblower RN, Michelle join to expose the 12-fold increase in infant deaths across the globe! The hospitals KNOW the deaths will increase, and they aren’t doing anything!

