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How McDonalds Started Destroying Our Food Supply Causing Mass Illness
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828 views • April 23, 2021
(https://MealBetix.com) Now McDonald's is of course not the only one destroying our food supply and they and many other just like McDonald's don't care you get sick and live out the rest of your life chronically ill. That is why MealBetix was created, to fight back! MealBetix makes them all afraid, because MealBetix can repair the damage they have caused you. You should start eating MealBetix right away, before they try to contaminate the last little bit of soil left that's truly pure and actually healing. https://MealBetix.com
(clip from Food Inc)
(clip from Food Inc)
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