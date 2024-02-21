Create New Account
SIGNS IN THE HEAVENS
Rick Langley
Published 20 hours ago

ECLIPSE, COMET, PYRAMIDS, LOCUST....Are you serious?

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY

-----------

On April 8, 2024, a spectacular and rare celestial event is set to unfold over Canada, the United States and Mexico – a total solar eclipse. As the Moon aligns perfectly between Earth and the Sun, temporary darkness will sweep across parts of the country, captivating countless spectators.

https://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/eng/astronomy/eclipses/total-solar-eclipse.asp

pyramidscometeclipsesigns in the heavenslocustare you serious

