Here’s why it's worth switching your sweetener to Organic Stevia Extract

To make it easy for you to switch to a healthy and natural sugar alternative, the Groovy Bee Store is proud to offer Groovy Bee Organic Stevia Extract Powder.





One of the best zero-calorie natural alternatives to table sugar on the market today, Groovy Bee Organic Stevia Extract Powder is made from premium organic Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni leaf extract. Because it is much sweeter than regular table sugar, you need less to achieve the same level of sweetness, and you get quality in every granule.





While regular stevia has a notable bitter aftertaste, our premium organic stevia extract powder has been enzymatically enhanced to eliminate this characteristic “licorice-like" aftertaste. Groovy Bee Organic Stevia Extract Powder contains no gluten, calories or GMOs and is thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

Our organic stevia extract powder is also plant-based, certified Kosher and organic.





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