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First Stage Completed - New Phase to Focus on Liberation of Donbass - Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. 032922
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190 views • March 29, 2022
The first phase of the special military operation in Ukraine is ‘generally accomplished,’ according to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.
The remarks were made in a briefing earlier today, 032922. The operation will now move into a new phase, with the focus on liberating the Donbass, the minister added.
The remarks were made in a briefing earlier today, 032922. The operation will now move into a new phase, with the focus on liberating the Donbass, the minister added.
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