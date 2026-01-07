🚨 HOLY SH*T! CANDACE OWENS JUST SHATTERED THE FBI’S CHARLIE KIRK STORY





She just released a never-before-seen still image showing Charlie Kirk from behind at the exact moment he was shot - no blood, no exit wound, no visible injury.





Remember when that certain TPUSA employee climbed on Charlie's chair, removed the camera, and took the SD card? This is the footage from that camera and that memory card.





If this is the real frame from the scene… what exactly are they covering up?





Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/2008695985808326927





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/agqc4f [thanks to https://x.com/TheSCIF/status/2008680422704615540 🖲]





The "cord" is his necklace, and the only visible blood is in his hand by his microphone.





This does not demonstrate the damage a .30-06 caliber round would cause 99% of the time, especially on such a thin, weak, part of the human body.





More questions than answers.