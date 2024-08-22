GRAPHENE OXIDE 📶 RESPONDING TO RADIO WAVES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We confirm graphene oxide, a two-dimensional carbon structure at the nanoscale level can be a strong candidate for high-efficient interconnector in radio-frequency range. In this paper, we investigate high frequency characteristics of graphene oxide in range of 0.5–40 GHz. Radio-frequency transmission properties were extracted as S-parameters to determine the intrinsic ac transmission of graphene sheets, such as the impedance variation dependence on frequency. The impedance and resistance of graphene sheets drastically decrease as frequency increases. This result confirms graphene oxide has high potential for transmitting signals at gigahertz ranges.
Well, I've researched GMOs for some time, and the correlation I'm making is that you will be converted into a GMO if you accept the shot - your body will, like an ear of BT corn, produce toxins within your own body, hastening a planned cellular breakdown.
