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False Flags - resist! - The Capital storming is just one example
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110 views • March 17, 2021
The "storming of the capital" on January 6th is just over two months old. THE TRUTH is still widely available on the Internet.
FIND IT
LEARN IT
OWN IT
As with the rest of the events they stage to further their totalitarian One-World-Government they will play this one back over and over as if it really happened.
Know for yourself that whoever plays this back as if it was real rather than theater is either ignorant or a liar. Turn them off.
FIND IT
LEARN IT
OWN IT
As with the rest of the events they stage to further their totalitarian One-World-Government they will play this one back over and over as if it really happened.
Know for yourself that whoever plays this back as if it was real rather than theater is either ignorant or a liar. Turn them off.
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