7/6/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】Nicole: Mr. Miles Guo represents over 600 million members of the New Federal State of China, many of whom reside in China and work within the CCP system. It is through these fellow fighters within the CCP's system that Mr. Guo has obtained a great deal of exclusive intelligence regarding the CCP's plans to destroy America. These NFSC members within the CCP system are crucial allies for the US in the fight to take down the CCP.

7/6/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】妮可：郭文贵先生代表着六亿多新中国联邦人，他们有很多居住在中国并在中共体制内工作。正是通过这些体制内的战友，郭先生得到了大量关于中共灭美计划的独家情报。这些在中共体制内的新中国联邦人是美国灭共最重要的盟友！

