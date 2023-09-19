Journey of Consciousness

a contemplation and meditation presented in three parts:

Sacred Sounds of the Soul and

Introduction Contemplation of Awareness Meditation and

Soul Sound Chant

This Journey of Consciousness invites the listener into the Vastness that ever IS. It guides one deeper into the realization of our True Identity AS the One. It inspires Realization of the I Am Awareness AS one’s very self.

Enter the world of revelation…

Enter the realm of the real…

Enter the light in the heart and find…

love and wisdom expressed as Beauty…

meditation, narration, mystic art, sounds of the soul by Mary Saint-Marie

