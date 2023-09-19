Journey of Consciousness
a contemplation and meditation presented in three parts:
Sacred Sounds of the Soul and
Introduction Contemplation of Awareness Meditation and
Soul Sound Chant
This Journey of Consciousness invites the listener into the Vastness that ever IS. It guides one deeper into the realization of our True Identity AS the One. It inspires Realization of the I Am Awareness AS one’s very self.
Enter the world of revelation…
Enter the realm of the real…
Enter the light in the heart and find…
love and wisdom expressed as Beauty…
meditation, narration, mystic art, sounds of the soul by Mary Saint-Marie
Contact Mary if interested in Soul Sessions, Soul Retreats, Holy Sight Workshops or to purchase Mystic Art or Books. www.marysaintmarie.com Donations may be sent to: Mary Saint-Marie, P.O. Box 704, Mount Shasta, Ca 96067 Or to PayPal under the category, Purchasing, on the website
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.