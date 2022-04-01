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3/30/2022 Miles Guo: The big tent of the NFSC & ROLF Ukraine rescue camp hosted an 81-year-old Ukrainian woman who walked 60 kilometers to Medyka, and after a cup of tea, she calmly asked a fellow fighter if she had a comb. The elderly woman still maintains her dignity during the war, making people feel both heartbreaking and respectful