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The Church Saints (not Tribulation Saints) will be judging the fallen angels as God's Divine Council
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34 views • February 09, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). The true Church’s Church Saints “Bride of Christ” real Christians who will be raptured before the Tribulation Age judgment of God (not the End Times apostate harlot Church’s religious Christian freak hordes and “women’s equality” pastors who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and the Tribulation Saints who will be left behind on the earth after the rapture to be judged by sword and famine and plague and demon armies and beheaded by the AntiChrist) will be judging fallen angels, and will be ruling over the kingdom of God and the angelic orders. They are God’s divine council. When the real Christians are raptured into heaven, the devil and the fallen angels are thrown out of the second heavens outer space and planets down to the earth as “fake benevolent aliens” deceivers. Since the Church Saints “Bride of Christ” true Church real Christians replace them, Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Shambhala Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils will no longer have any place left for them in the second heavens, and they will be cast down to the earth. When the real Christian Church Saints judge them at the court trial in heaven, they will be thrown into the Lake of Fire of burning sulfur where the worms that eat their eyes never die. There, they can burn together with their Twitter and Facebook and YouTube and Instagram and all their social media network censorship team members, who denied warning to go out to the humans. They can censor each other’s suffering and torment and agony and terror and horror and pain there, all they want. If Satan Lucifer’s kingdom still has anyone left that follows him and respects him and his fallen angels and kitchen appliance fighters and pervert astral molesters and vibrator toy attackers, it will mean that they are also clowns partaking in that circus show. The others with any bit of sanity have all departed from them in utter embarrassment and shame, just like Jessie Czebotar the former “Mother of Darkness” earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers top witch, and John Ramirez the former top Santeria Satanist right-hand man of Satan Lucifer, and Zachary King the former top warlock of Bohemian Grove, and Carolyn Hamlett the former top New Age white witch who worked directly with Satan Lucifer and was going to be the “White Lodge Brotherhood” Shambhala ascended master fallen angels’ wife to bear nephilim children after setting up the NWO, and John Todd the former “first in succession” main heir of the Collins family Illuminati bloodline that was a merging of all the bloodlines of all the other Illuminati 13 families, who have all become Christians now. The ones who are looking forward to joining Satan Lucifer and his ascended master fallen angel devils in the Lake of Fire where the worms that eat their eyes never die, are still working on Satan Lucifer’s side. The smart ones have defected and left Satan Lucifer, and joined our Almighty Holy Creator God YHWH Jesus’ side, the winning side.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
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https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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