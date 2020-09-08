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6 Incredible Health Benefits of Turmeric
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171 views • September 08, 2020
The Truth About Cancer presents 6 vital benefits of turmeric! After the video, go here to read more about the benefits of turmeric for cancer treatment: http://bit.ly/benefits-turmeric-blog.
Turmeric has been used in Chinese and Indian pharmacopeia for thousands of years. It is known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties, used in treating several conditions such as toothache, chest pain, urinary tract infection, flatulence, jaundice, menstrual discomforts, bruises, hemorrhage, and colic.
Today, researchers are investigating the countless benefits of turmeric and it has shown incredible promise in the prevention and treatment of cancer.
The health benefits of turmeric have only been recognized by the medical community in the past decade but researchers are wasting no time in conducting trials on this amazing spice.
In this turmeric health benefits video, discover the many health benefits of turmeric root! It is for more than just curry. You can add turmeric powder to your classic egg salad, in soups, to season meats, and added to sauces and dressings. A little goes a long way and it adds a unique and delicious undertone to common foods.
Watch this video next on the cancer-fighting power of turmeric (and other Ayurvedic herbs): http://bit.ly/turmeric-ayurveda.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Turmeric has been used in Chinese and Indian pharmacopeia for thousands of years. It is known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties, used in treating several conditions such as toothache, chest pain, urinary tract infection, flatulence, jaundice, menstrual discomforts, bruises, hemorrhage, and colic.
Today, researchers are investigating the countless benefits of turmeric and it has shown incredible promise in the prevention and treatment of cancer.
The health benefits of turmeric have only been recognized by the medical community in the past decade but researchers are wasting no time in conducting trials on this amazing spice.
In this turmeric health benefits video, discover the many health benefits of turmeric root! It is for more than just curry. You can add turmeric powder to your classic egg salad, in soups, to season meats, and added to sauces and dressings. A little goes a long way and it adds a unique and delicious undertone to common foods.
Watch this video next on the cancer-fighting power of turmeric (and other Ayurvedic herbs): http://bit.ly/turmeric-ayurveda.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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