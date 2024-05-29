CBS News anchor LAUGHS in Mayor Pete’s face when he blames climate for air turbulence REDACTED

Mirrored Content
Will air travel get more dangerous because of…wait for it…climate change? It couldn’t be because of airplane manufacturer conspiracies, right? How do they know that climate change contributes to air turbulence? Because of a study that concludes that since turbulence has increased in frequency in recent years, it must be because of climate change. They don’t prove causality though.
