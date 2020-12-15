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A Great How I Met MY WIFE story- the Need to Take RISKS in Romance!
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18 views • December 15, 2020
A Great How I Met Your Mother Story/ met my wife- how I met my wife while traveling and then had was brave/stupid enough to return a short time later over 8,000 miles to go on a date with her. You simply have to take risks in order to lead a fulfilled life.
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