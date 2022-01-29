Canada’s One of the Biggest revolutions: 50,000 Truckers Ignited the Whole Canada

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01/26/2022 Canadian Theo Fleury, two time Olympic gold medalist, said that Canada has one of the biggest revolutions going on. 50,000 truckers and 1.4 million people are heading to Parliament in Ottawa. And they’re going to stay there until Trudeau resigns or they give back all freedoms and rights to people.