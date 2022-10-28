Evil S3E4 (1995) and the "heavenly chord" - Part 17: Piano Stargates in Media

In this 17th installment, we present an example of where the piano is connected to the opening of a stargate, an example that even presents the reason for stargate opening, for the incursion of demonic entities.
If you're new here, this video will make more sense after watching the video we produced about Janus ritual, plus the other videos in this series, beginning with the first one.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_17_EvilS3E4.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
The study that features Marian Apparitions: A History of the Portentous Thirteenth Day
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/04/a-history-of-portentous-thirteenth-day.html
Learn about: Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.