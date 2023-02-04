Douglas Macgregor: Ukraine Is Crumbling !!! Ukrainian Generals Leaking Information For Russia

American Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who is a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, said that Kiev is close to defeat, and serious demographic problems call into question the further existence of the state.

“The Russians are winning. Ukraine is crumbling. Ukraine’s on the verge of collapse, we are gonna watch that happen over the next several weeks. The Russians will crush out of existence what remains of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and I think they will have to go after this regime, assuming Zelensky and his friends rapidly flee the country to Poland or somewhere else," said Macgregor.