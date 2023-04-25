Evolution vs. God Uncensored — Expanded and Updated | Full Movie

Evolution vs. God Uncensored — Expanded and Updated | Full MovieLiving Waters
In Evolution vs. God, you'll hear expert testimony from leading evolutionary scientists from some of the world's top universities:
• Peter Nonacs, Professor, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, UCLA
• Craig Stanford, Professor, Biological Sciences and Anthropology, USC
• PZ Myers, Associate Professor, Biology, University of Minnesota Morris
• Gail E. Kennedy, Associate Professor, Anthropology, UCLA
A study of the evidence of vestigial organs, natural selection, the fifth digit, the relevance of the stickleback, Darwin's finches and Lenski's bacteria—all under the microscope of the Scientific Method—observable evidence from the minds of experts. Prepare to have your faith shaken.
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/jeSxIqAYP4M
