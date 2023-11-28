TDS is NOT IN REMISSION! Prepare for a 2024 Characterized by Violence and Tyranny

America is in Stage 4 apostasy and perversion. Judgment is Coming. The axe is laid at the root. New California State offers a peaceful solution to preserving our liberty and staying out of quarantine camps and tyrannical lockdowns.
All Wars are Bankers' Wars: https://www.brighteon.com/7e6105e2-1c90-4de5-9c25-c8fad24aed19
Quarantine Camps: https://allnewspipeline.com/They_Set_America_Up_For_Full_Scale_Medical_Tyranny_In_2024.php
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.