TDS is NOT IN REMISSION! Prepare for a 2024 Characterized by Violence and Tyranny
America is in Stage 4 apostasy and perversion.  Judgment is Coming.  The axe is laid at the root.  New California State offers a peaceful solution to preserving our liberty and staying out of quarantine camps and tyrannical lockdowns.

All Wars are Bankers' Wars:  https://www.brighteon.com/7e6105e2-1c90-4de5-9c25-c8fad24aed19

Quarantine Camps:  https://allnewspipeline.com/They_Set_America_Up_For_Full_Scale_Medical_Tyranny_In_2024.php

trumpblmbidennewsomtdsnew california statequarantine camps

