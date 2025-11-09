THE IDF GANG RAPE SCANDAL 🇮🇱 GOES MAINSTREAM

Kerry Burgess - This is just appalling. Any civilised human would be demanding action.





The problem is that some Western leaders are so depraved, they've probably done worse than this themselves.





Good on this woman, it's horrific but the world needs to know.





Source: https://x.com/KerryBurgess/status/1986420940943638725





Thumbnail: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/global-pulse/israeli-whistleblower-shames-idf-storm-in-israel-after-video-exposed-military-abuse-of-palestinian/videoshow/125099614.cms





https://novaramedia.com/2025/11/06/western-media-wont-call-idf-gang-rape-what-it-is/