Why Don't We Eat Bugs? - Emma Bryce

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE EATING BUGS?
https://youtu.be/rDqXwUS402I
View full lesson: http://ed.ted.com/lessons/should-we-e...
What's tasty, abundant and high in protein? Bugs! Although less common outside the tropics, entomophagy, the practice of eating bugs, was once extremely widespread throughout cultures. You may feel icky about munching on insects, but they feed about 2 billion people each day (Mmm, fried tarantulas). They also hold promise for food security and the environment. Emma Bryce makes a compelling case for dining on bugs.
Lesson by Emma Bryce, animation by NEIGHBOR.